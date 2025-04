The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has reported a monthly inflation rate of 0.2% for March.

The annual inflation rate is 4%. The small basket price index—which tracks essential goods—recorded a year-on-year increase of 4.3% last month.

The steepest price increases were observed in tomatoes, peppers, cabbage, eggs, and fruit juices, which rose by between 5% and 8%.

The cumulative inflation over the past three years amounts to 22.2%, according to NSI calculations.