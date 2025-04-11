Launch of "Easter Basket" initiative in Bulgaria aims to ensure that key traditional Easter foods are available at affordable prices

From April 11 to 19, 2025, the "Easter Basket" initiative will be launched for the first time in Bulgaria, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food announced. The initiative aims to ensure that every household has access to the essential Easter products traditional for our country—at affordable prices for consumers and without compromising on quality.

The following products will be included in the campaign:

Lamb

Eggs

Easter sweet bread (kozunak)

Themed confectionery for the holiday

The initiative is intended to be implemented through voluntary cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and retail chains and supermarkets.

Participating retailers, if they choose to join, commit to offering the listed products at controlled prices during the holiday period.

The Ministry said that the "Easter Basket" is a voluntary pricing initiative, not a legislative requirement.

The expected benefits for households include more accessible prices during a period of increased demand and spending. For businesses, the initiative supports an improved public image and a stronger connection with consumers through social responsibility. Preventing speculative price hikes and maintaining price stability are also among the objectives of the campaign.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is presenting the idea and, if interest is expressed, will coordinate with major retail chains and supermarkets across the country. There is no legal obligation for retailers to participate. Retailers agree voluntarily to include specific products in a designated list and to offer them at either stable or reduced prices.

The initiative will contribute to preventing excessive price increases in this period and in terms of competition itself.

Regarding the initiative, the Modern Trade Association issued the following statement: