Woman Dies After Serious Crash on Plovdiv Ring Road

A woman has died following a serious road accident on the Plovdiv Ring Road, between the turnoffs for Parvenets and Zlatitrap (Southern Bulgaria) on April 16.

Preliminary reports indicate that a car veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a truck. The woman driving the car died at the scene, while a small child was transported to hospital.

Authorities are still working to confirm their identities. Police have secured the scene, and traffic in the area has been halted, with vehicles being rerouted through Plovdiv.