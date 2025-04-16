Protest in Lyulin: Residents Oppose Relocation of People Affected by Demolition of Illegal Houses in "Zaharna Fabrika"

Residents of Sofia’s Lyulin residential neighbourhood gathered this evening to protest against the possible relocation of people from the 'Zaharna Fabrika' Borough who may be moved to a temporary accommodation centre in their neighbourhood. Demolition of illegal houses in 'Zaharna Fabrika' has been on for a couple of days, and the authorities have said that alternative housing will be provided for all affected families.

There have been suggestions that part of the Roma community from 'Zaharna Fabrika' might be moved to hostels and temporary accommodation centres in the Kremikovtzi and Krasna Polyana districts. Their mayors, however, expressed absolute disagreement with this. Another possibility is for some of the Roma to stay in a temporary accommodation centre in Lyulin. This has provoked the discontent of the people in the neighbourhood and tonight they are gathering for a civil protest.

The protest began, drawing a growing number of residents. Among those present were the Mayor of Lyulin, Georgi Todorov, municipal representatives, and staff from the temporary shelter. All of them have expressed full solidarity with the residents of Lyulin in their opposition to the relocation of Roma individuals to the centre.