БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя...
Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
България към еврозоната: ЕК е насрочила дата за...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Богдана Панайотова е назначена за главен архитект на...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Гласуват втория вот на недоверие на Велики четвъртък
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
Напрежение в Белград: Има ли информационно затъмнение на...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
"Ще те убия някой ден": Георги Георгиев е подал...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Protest in Lyulin: Residents Oppose Relocation of People Affected by Demolition of Illegal Houses in "Zaharna Fabrika"

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
EN
Запази
протест люлин жителите квартала искат тях бъдат настанени хората захарна фабрика

Residents of Sofia’s Lyulin residential neighbourhood gathered this evening to protest against the possible relocation of people from the 'Zaharna Fabrika' Borough who may be moved to a temporary accommodation centre in their neighbourhood. Demolition of illegal houses in 'Zaharna Fabrika' has been on for a couple of days, and the authorities have said that alternative housing will be provided for all affected families.

There have been suggestions that part of the Roma community from 'Zaharna Fabrika' might be moved to hostels and temporary accommodation centres in the Kremikovtzi and Krasna Polyana districts. Their mayors, however, expressed absolute disagreement with this. Another possibility is for some of the Roma to stay in a temporary accommodation centre in Lyulin. This has provoked the discontent of the people in the neighbourhood and tonight they are gathering for a civil protest.

The protest began, drawing a growing number of residents. Among those present were the Mayor of Lyulin, Georgi Todorov, municipal representatives, and staff from the temporary shelter. All of them have expressed full solidarity with the residents of Lyulin in their opposition to the relocation of Roma individuals to the centre.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза и Дерманци?
1
Лунните пейзажи на България: Докъде е ремонтът на пътя между Боаза...
"Ще те убия някой ден": Георги Георгиев е подал жалба срещу Дебора за закани за убийство
2
"Ще те убия някой ден": Георги Георгиев е подал жалба...
България към еврозоната: ЕК е насрочила дата за публикуване на конвергентния доклад
3
България към еврозоната: ЕК е насрочила дата за публикуване на...
Ограничават движението по магистрала "Хемус"
4
Ограничават движението по магистрала "Хемус"
Предпразнично: КАТ започват масирани проверки
5
Предпразнично: КАТ започват масирани проверки
Кирил Петков: Няма да гласуваме във вота на недоверие
6
Кирил Петков: Няма да гласуваме във вота на недоверие

Най-четени

"Защо се събудихте толкова късно": Протест в памет на Сияна в центъра на София (СНИМКИ)
1
"Защо се събудихте толкова късно": Протест в памет на...
СДВР: В сараите са открити огнестрелни оръжия, включително автомат "Калашников"
2
СДВР: В сараите са открити огнестрелни оръжия, включително автомат...
Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
3
Откриват първата в света статуя на Умберто Еко в книжарница в София
Микробус падна в река Дунав в Румъния, намерен е паспорт на български гражданин
4
Микробус падна в река Дунав в Румъния, намерен е паспорт на...
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал във возенето на капак във Варна
5
"Няма да се повтори": Пред БНТ говори младеж, участвал...
Цветница на колене: Близки на загинали деца протестираха за Сияна и всички, убити на пътя
6
Цветница на колене: Близки на загинали деца протестираха за Сияна и...

More from: Bulgaria

Woman Dies After Serious Crash on Plovdiv Ring Road
Woman Dies After Serious Crash on Plovdiv Ring Road
Bulgaria Moves Toward the Eurozone: European Commission Sets Date for Convergence Report Release Bulgaria Moves Toward the Eurozone: European Commission Sets Date for Convergence Report Release
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Government Proposed Stricter Penalties for Animal Cruelty Government Proposed Stricter Penalties for Animal Cruelty
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos to Visit Bulgaria Tomorrow, April 17 European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos to Visit Bulgaria Tomorrow, April 17
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Traffic Police to Step Up Road Traffic Controls Ahead of Holiday Travel Period Traffic Police to Step Up Road Traffic Controls Ahead of Holiday Travel Period
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Council of Ministers Adopts Decree on the Implementation of Bulgaria’s 2025 State Budget Council of Ministers Adopts Decree on the Implementation of Bulgaria’s 2025 State Budget
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ