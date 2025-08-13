Two Planes and Two Helicopters join Firefiughting Efforts in Pirin Mountains (PHOTOS)

The battle against the wildfire in the Pirin Mountains continues. Today, August 13, two planes and two helicopters joined the firefighters in dousing the flames from above. The situation remains complex on one of the fronts, although it is far from the territory of Pirin National Park.

Over 150 firefighters, military personnel, foresters, park staff, and volunteers are on the ground, continuing to extinguish the fire and create firebreaks to contain its spread.

Speaking to BNT, Rosen Banenski, Director of Pirin National Park, stated that there are no new fire outbreaks within the park, and the area affected by the fire is approximately 15 decares.