БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Заради бедност, миграция или ранни бракове: Над 430 деца...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Претърсват търговци на оръжие у нас заради съмнения, че...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Пожарът над Илинденци навлезе в Национален парк Пирин
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
"Един политик тръгва да си прави държавни магазини с...
Чете се за: 09:02 мин.
16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе -...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Wildfire above Ilindentsi: Firefighting Continues as Blaze Enters Pirin National Park

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Aerial equipment also joined the extinguishing today

атакуват въздух суша стихията илинденци
Снимка: BTA

Firefighting efforts continue for the 19th consecutive day above the village of Ilindentsi, southwestern Bulgaria, where more than one hundred people are battling outbreaks that reignited several days ago. Difficult terrain is hampering ground operations, and aerial support is also being deployed.

“What everyone feared on the ground yesterday has now happened,” said Rosen Banenski, Director of Pirin National Park, speaking to BNT. He confirmed that the fire has already spread into the park’s territory, affecting nearly two hectares. Extinguishing efforts are extremely challenging due to the high altitude and rugged terrain.

Today, August 12, firefighting teams are focusing their efforts on containing the blaze within the park boundaries, joined by park officials.

Atanas Stoyanov, Mayor of Sandanski, explained:

“The situation remains difficult and complicated due to high temperatures and weather conditions. There were three main hotspots — fortunately, two were contained and brought under control yesterday. Today, our main challenge is the third, which is in close proximity to Pirin National Park, and that’s where efforts are concentrated.”

    Rosen Banenski of Pirin National Park added:

    “Again today, firefighting is being carried out mostly by hand. Forestry staff, who have been on the ground for 19 days now, report that it takes over an hour to reach the highest hotspot in the mountains, following an extremely steep and dangerous route — all while carrying backpacks weighing more than 20 kilograms.”

    Ivan Rizov, Director of the Strumyani State Forestry Enterprise, explained:

    “A backpack sprayer holds between 15 and 20 litres of water, but one trip up drains it quickly, and the next climb demands enormous physical effort. The best option for supplying water is from the air.”
    Forest ranger Iliya Apostolov added:

    “By the time you’ve climbed up, you’re already exhausted and can’t work effectively. We deploy the water where the situation is most severe, to cut off the fire and prevent it from crossing containment lines.”


    Today, aerial firefighting support was reinforced by two Swedish aircraft, which are scooping water from the Dospat Reservoir in Bulgaria and from Lake Kerkini in Greece.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
    1
    Военен дрон изплува на плаж в Созопол (СНИМКИ)
    САЩ и Китай си стиснаха ръцете
    2
    САЩ и Китай си стиснаха ръцете
    "Демократи за силна България": Заплаха за сигурността на държавата е откриване на Генерално консулство на Руската федерация във Варна
    3
    "Демократи за силна България": Заплаха за сигурността на...
    16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе - битката продължава
    4
    16 000 декара изпепели големият пожар край Сунгурларе - битката...
    "Абсолютно безобразие": Капитанът на самолета е малък диктатор
    5
    "Абсолютно безобразие": Капитанът на самолета е малък...
    Пожарът в Пирин не стихва
    6
    Пожарът в Пирин не стихва

    Най-четени

    След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
    1
    След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
    Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
    2
    Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
    Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
    3
    Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
    Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
    4
    Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
    Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
    5
    Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
    Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
    6
    Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

    More from: Bulgaria

    How Did the Military Drone End Up on a Beach in Sozopol?
    How Did the Military Drone End Up on a Beach in Sozopol?
    Exhibition Showcases Archaeological Finds from a Thracian Burial Site Uncovered near Topolovgrad Exhibition Showcases Archaeological Finds from a Thracian Burial Site Uncovered near Topolovgrad
    Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
    A Lesson in Humanity: Sixteen-Year-Old Tirelessly Helps Battle the Wildfire in Sungurlare A Lesson in Humanity: Sixteen-Year-Old Tirelessly Helps Battle the Wildfire in Sungurlare
    Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
    Over 3,300 Speeding Offences Recorded in Blagoevgrad District in Just One Week Over 3,300 Speeding Offences Recorded in Blagoevgrad District in Just One Week
    Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
    Plovdiv Regional Epizootic Commission to Seek Additional State Support over Continued Sheep and Goat Pox Restrictions Plovdiv Regional Epizootic Commission to Seek Additional State Support over Continued Sheep and Goat Pox Restrictions
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    Large Quantity of “Laughing Gas” and Latex Balloons Seized Near Chernomorets Large Quantity of “Laughing Gas” and Latex Balloons Seized Near Chernomorets
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

    Водещи новини

    От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три държави
    От София до Мексико: Българска оръжейна компания под прицела на три...
    Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
    У нас
    Големият пожар край Сунгурларе е почти овладян, евакуираните от с. Скала се върнаха в домовете си Големият пожар край Сунгурларе е почти овладян, евакуираните от с. Скала се върнаха в домовете си
    Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
    У нас
    Борбата с огъня в Пирин: Заради върхово горене гасят само хеликоптери, екипите са изтеглени Борбата с огъня в Пирин: Заради върхово горене гасят само хеликоптери, екипите са изтеглени
    Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
    У нас
    Срещу пожарите: От 2022 г. има системи за гасене от въздух - защо не се използват? Срещу пожарите: От 2022 г. има системи за гасене от въздух - защо не се използват?
    Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
    У нас
    От 2026 г. – въвежда се и 24-часова винетка
    Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
    У нас
    От днес мобилно приложение показва цените на лекарствата в аптеките...
    Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
    У нас
    Как военният дрон е достигнал плажа в Созопол?
    Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
    У нас
    САЩ и Китай удължиха търговското примирие с още 90 дни
    Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ