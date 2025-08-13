The Old 'Zheleznitsa' Tunnel with New Lighting

The once perpetually dark old “Zheleznitsa” tunnel on the E-79 road now has new lighting. The full renovation included new asphalt, modern LED illumination, fresh road markings, and a complete repainting of the interior walls, significantly improving driving safety.

For many years, the tunnel had no lighting or only minimal illumination. Drivers can now pass without restrictions along the fully upgraded stretch from the “Gazprom” roundabout toward Simitli.

The project is part of broader improvements to the E-79, aimed at facilitating traffic along the busy Blagoevgrad–Simitli–Kulata route.