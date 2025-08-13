БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Балканите и Европа в плен на пожарите и екстремните жеги...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от...
Чете се за: 12:42 мин.
Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон...
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Росен Желязков: Конституционният баланс между...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Пожарът в Сунгурларе е засегнал 20 000 декара площ
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Продължава гасенето на пожара в Пирин, летателна техника...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Three members of the Notorious “The Impudent” Kidnapping Gang Have Gone Missing

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
EN
Запази
издирват културиста йожи релето наглите

Three members of the notorious “The Impudent” kidnapping gang, exposed in 2009, have gone missing.

The men have been unaccounted for over the past two days. Sofia police have confirmed only that their disappearance is under investigation. In 2013, Prokopi Prokopiev, Ivaylo Evtimov, and Daniel Dimitrov—known by their nicknames The Bodybuilder, Yozhi, and The Relay—were convicted for 13 kidnappings.

Two days ago, Prokopiev’s wife reported him missing. Investigators soon discovered that the former convict’s phone had last been located near those of his associates Evtimov and Dimitrov. Their cars were later found with their mobile phones left inside—a detail that, according to journalist Slavi Angelov, suggests they were either heading to commit a criminal act or had been lured into a trap. No identification documents were found.

    Prokopiev, Evtimov, and Dimitrov, along with Lyubomir Dimitrov (The Rower), were jailed in 2013 for kidnappings committed between 2006 and 2009. The group had demanded roughly €40 million in ransom but ultimately collected just over €3.5 million—money that has never been recovered.

    "The Impudent" Member Early Release from Prison Was Reversed by Appeal Court

    Justice Minister Seeks Law Changes after Early Release of Two of "The Impudent"

    Angelov compared the case to other high-profile disappearances in Bulgaria’s criminal underworld, such as Meto Ilianski in 2001, “Little Kiro” Brezhanetsa a few years later, and the Bikovi twins, contract killers for Karo. He believes the current case is unrelated to past kidnappings, but possibly linked to cocaine trafficking through Bulgaria.

    Slavi Angelov, editor-in-chief of the daily '168 Hours': "Which, in fact, corresponds to the global percentage in such cases. But, ultimately, those three million are not a small sum, and they were never found."

    In a similar manner, in 2001 Meto Ilianski disappeared, and a few years later, the trace to “Little Kiro” – Brezhanetsa – was lost in the same way.

    Slavi Angelov, editor-in-chief of the newspaper '168 Hours':
    "And that is also how the Bikovi twins vanished—men who carried out contract killings for Karo."

    According to investigative journalist Slavi Angelov, the disappearance of “The Bodybuilder,” “Yozhi” and “The Relay” is not connected to the kidnappings carried out during the era of The Impudent Ones. It may, however, be linked to problems involving cocaine trafficking through Bulgaria.

    Slavi Angelov, Editor-in-Chief of '168 Hours':
    "The Lebeshkovski brothers were detained a few months ago in connection with the disappearance of two Bulgarians, whose case is probably related to the disappearance of 160 kilogrammes of cocaine."

    Two defendants in "The Impudent" case arrested for kidnapping, third wanted

    The Lebeshkovski brothers were part of The Impudent, but were acquitted by the court. They are close to “The Bodybuilder,” “Yozhi” and “The Relay,” who were convicted but released on parole in 2020 and 2023. In underground circles, it is claimed that in recent years the Lebeshkovskis and the three missing men shared common business interests.

    Slavi Angelov, Editor-in-Chief of 168 Hours:
    "At Kapitan Andreevo, a large shipment was seized—a record for a land border—of about 200 kilogrammes of cocaine, which may well be part of the exact same scheme."

    After their release from prison, “The Bodybuilder” and “Yozhi” officially engaged in beekeeping and dealing in antiques, while Dancho “The Relay” was detained several times for theft.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Мечтата на Лудогорец за Шампионска лига бе разбита в Унгария
    1
    Мечтата на Лудогорец за Шампионска лига бе разбита в Унгария
    Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на пътя за Слънчев бряг
    2
    Издирват шофьор, причинил катастрофа със загинала жена на пътя за...
    Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители
    3
    Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до...
    Срещата Тръмп - Путин ще бъде в Анкоридж, съобщи Белият дом
    4
    Срещата Тръмп - Путин ще бъде в Анкоридж, съобщи Белият дом
    Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с жертва на пътя за Слънчев бряг
    5
    Задържан е шофьорът беглец, предизвикал катастрофата с жертва на...
    Гърция поиска помощ от ЕС заради усложнената обстановка с пожарите
    6
    Гърция поиска помощ от ЕС заради усложнената обстановка с пожарите

    Най-четени

    След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в Пловдив може да поевтинее
    1
    След смяната на лева с еврото: Билетът за градския транспорт в...
    Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
    2
    Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
    Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на емигрант, решил да се завърне в родината
    3
    Програма "Избирам България" дава до 10 000 лева на...
    Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
    4
    Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
    Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за красота спират работа с продукти, съдържащи TPO
    5
    Опасни ли са гел лаковете за нокти? От 1 септември салоните за...
    Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между Симитли и Разлог
    6
    Тежка катастрофа между камион и лек автомобил затвори пътя между...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Human Rights: U.S. Department of State Report on Bulgaria
    Human Rights: U.S. Department of State Report on Bulgaria
    1,725 kg of Cannabis Destroyed in the District of Blagoevgrad 1,725 kg of Cannabis Destroyed in the District of Blagoevgrad
    Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
    Two Planes and Two Helicopters join Firefiughting Efforts in Pirin Mountains (PHOTOS) Two Planes and Two Helicopters join Firefiughting Efforts in Pirin Mountains (PHOTOS)
    Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
    "Applause for the Boys from Sungurlare: 'There’s No Reason to Be Afraid; in Times Like These, We Must Stand Together' "Applause for the Boys from Sungurlare: 'There’s No Reason to Be Afraid; in Times Like These, We Must Stand Together'
    Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
    ECB President Christine Lagarde Comments on Bulgarian Euro Coins ECB President Christine Lagarde Comments on Bulgarian Euro Coins
    Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
    Bulgaria to Introduce 24-Hour Vignette from Next Year Bulgaria to Introduce 24-Hour Vignette from Next Year
    Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Аплодисменти за момчетата от Сунгурларе: "Няма смисъл да ни е страх, в такива моменти трябва да сме заедно"
    Аплодисменти за момчетата от Сунгурларе: "Няма смисъл да ни е...
    Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
    У нас
    Два самолета и два хеликоптера гасят огнената стихия в Пирин (СНИМКИ) Два самолета и два хеликоптера гасят огнената стихия в Пирин (СНИМКИ)
    Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
    У нас
    Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите" Издирват Културиста, Йожи и Релето от "Наглите"
    Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
    У нас
    Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители Фалшив сигнал за заплаха в полет от София до Лондон доведе до ескорт от германски изтребители
    Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
    У нас
    Спаси и плати: Двама земеделци потушиха пожар, но бяха глобени за...
    Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
    У нас
    Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
    Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
    У нас
    Пътят към еврозоната: Все повече хора одобряват приемането на еврото
    Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
    У нас
    Балканите и Европа в плен на пожарите и екстремните жеги (ОБЗОР)
    Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ