БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ООН: Марин ще бъде запомнен с отдадеността си в помощ на...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Двама обвиняеми по делото "Наглите" са...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Пожар в жилищна сграда в Пловдив, има загинал (СНИМКИ и...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Екоминистърът: Липсват данните за пет месеца за...
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Two defendants in "The Impudent" case arrested for kidnapping, third wanted

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
EN
Запази

No trace of the two kidnapped individuals, believed to be involved in 160kg cocaine theft

двама обвиняеми делото наглите арестувани отвличане третият издирва
Снимка: BTA

Two defendants in the criminal case "The Impudent" have been arrested for kidnapping. The third is wanted. There is no trace of the two kidnapped individuals.

This information was revealed during a briefing on March 21 by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office regarding an ongoing pre-trial investigation into kidnapping related to the stolen 160 kg of cocaine, worth several million euros. The briefing was attended by Deputy Heads of Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Hristo Krustev and Ivo Iliev, as well as the Director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR), Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov.

"Evidence has been gathered on the basis of which the supervising prosecutor has come to the conclusion that three persons have committed kidnapping of two other persons," Deputy Head of Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Hristo Krastev, said.

"The case dates back to the beginning of the year, starting with a report of a missing person received by SDVR. Shortly after, another report about a missing person arrived. A pre-trial investigation was initiated at the beginning of January. Evidence has been collected linking three individuals to the crime. Yesterday, an operation was carried out to arrest them. For this crime, a sentence of 7 to 15 years of imprisonment is anticipated. One of the detainees faces a second charge as, at the time of arrest, weapons were found – a rifle and a pistol with obliterated serial numbers. Two individuals have been arrested. There is no trace of the kidnapped individuals, but there is no evidence to suggest that they have been killed. The motive has not been fully clarified; it could be related to financial disputes or possibly linked to drugs, but this cannot be confirmed, as there is no supporting evidence," Deputy Head of Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, Ivo Iliev, stressed.

"On January 10, SDVR received a report about a missing person, submitted by a relative. On the same day, another person went missing, and the operational information suggested that the two individuals knew each other. Operational search activities were undertaken, during which it was established that the two individuals disappeared from the same location at the same time and got into a car, the driver of which was unknown at that moment," said Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov.

He explained that SDVR has been workoing with foreign partner agencies on the case.

"We established that the two missing individuals were likely connected to the theft of a significant amount of cocaine. We then identified transport companies and individuals involved in such activities, which led us to the three perpetrators who have been charged," Nikolov stated.

According to him, the stolen amount of 160 kg of cocaine is worth several million euros. Red notices are to be issued for all those involved in international drug trafficking.

The Bulgarian authorities have learned from American partner services that the cocaine arrived at a European port from South America and then continued its journey by land to Bulgaria.

"The individuals we consider missing, including those involved in the kidnapping, most likely had logistical activities in Bulgaria, and their role was to transport the same quantity of cocaine to Turkey. After the disappearance and numerous meetings with the perpetrators who kidnapped the two victims, we established that they had met with Serbian nationals, who were probably searching for those responsible for the missing cocaine. We assume that this was the main motive for the kidnapping," added Chief Commissioner Nikolov.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
1
Парламентарната група на МЕЧ се разпадна
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
2
Депутатите приеха окончателно държавния бюджет
"Ако утре ме нема...": Спомен за вокалиста на групата ДНК - един от героите в Кочани
3
"Ако утре ме нема...": Спомен за вокалиста на групата ДНК...
МЕЧ: Групата ни не се е разпадала, даваме Наталия Киселова на прокуратурата
4
МЕЧ: Групата ни не се е разпадала, даваме Наталия Киселова на...
Издирва се... синя торба с бюлетини в София, изчезнала мистериозно след изборите
5
Издирва се... синя торба с бюлетини в София, изчезнала мистериозно...
Българската следа в досиетата "Кенеди": Как информация за готвеното убийство е преминала през София?
6
Българската следа в досиетата "Кенеди": Как информация за...

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
2
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
3
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
4
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
5
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в "Люлин", от общината твърдят, че са компрометирани
6
По зрителски сигнал: Изсичат масово здрави дървета в...

More from: Bulgaria

UN:Marin will be remembered for his dedication to helping those in need throughout the world
UN:Marin will be remembered for his dedication to helping those in need throughout the world
One dead after an apartment building fire in Plovdiv One dead after an apartment building fire in Plovdiv
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Smuggled gold worth more than 1.3 million BGN seized by customs officers at "Lesovo" border crossing Smuggled gold worth more than 1.3 million BGN seized by customs officers at "Lesovo" border crossing
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Bird flu outbreak detected in Plovdiv district, nearly 40,000 hens affected Bird flu outbreak detected in Plovdiv district, nearly 40,000 hens affected
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
The Bulgarian who died in Gaza: Municipality of Yambol officially confirmed the identity of Marin Marinov The Bulgarian who died in Gaza: Municipality of Yambol officially confirmed the identity of Marin Marinov
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
MPs adopted the state budget MPs adopted the state budget
Чете се за: 07:52 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ