Fire Broke out in Shumen, the Flames are Near an Electrical Substation

A large dry grass fire is raging in the area of the former ZIENO factory in Shumen. Three fire fighting crews are currently on site, with reinforcements expected from teams in Veliki Preslav and Novi Pazar. Due to strong winds, the fire is spreading rapidly. The flames are close to an electrical substation, and for safety reasons, power has been cut in the area. No homes or people are currently at risk.

