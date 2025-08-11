Firefighters in Bulgaria Extinguished over 200 Fires in the Past 24 Hours

A total of 204 fires were extinguished over the past 24 hours, according to the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection.

In a fire in a flat in Sofia’s “Druzhba” residential district, a 67-year-old woman lost her life.

Yesterday, Varna’s fire fighting service received a report of a fire in the boiler room located in the yard of the Faculty of Dental Medicine at the Medical University – Varna. Two fire engines with seven firefighters were dispatched. An electrical installation of a hot-water boiler had caught fire, but the blaze had extinguished itself before the teams arrived.

Fire crews responded to 248 emergency calls. Of these, 31 fires caused direct material damage, while 173 caused none.

In addition, 31 rescue and assistance operations were carried out. There were also 13 false alarms.