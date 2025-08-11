БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
The Fire in Sredets Municipality: No Danger to Populated Areas

The battle against the blaze continues in Sredets Municipality (Southeastern Municipality) on August 11. The fire is about a kilometre from the village of Slivovo, where it first broke out. Due to strong winds, the flames spread and reached the lands of the neighbouring villages of Sinyokamene and Granitets. The fire has spread into the neighbouring district of Yambol.

At present, ten fire engines have been deployed on the ground, and yesterday a military “Cougar” helicopter joined the operation. Heavy machinery is cutting firebreaks to contain the blaze and prevent it from reaching populated areas. According to the Burgas fire service, an uninhabited building near Slivovo has been destroyed. The fire is burning on several fronts, having engulfed broadleaf vegetation in difficult-to-access terrain.

The state of emergency remains in effect for all three villages.

Nikolay Georgiev, Head of the Elhovo Fire Service, said:
"The night passed calmly. We had eight crews on the ground with eight fire engines. The fire was monitored, and whenever tongues of flame appeared, we attacked them immediately. There was also an inspector team with operational vehicles patrolling the entire perimeter of the fire. Whenever they spotted a problem area, it was dealt with promptly by the crews — either with fire engines or manually, using backpack sprayers, fire beaters and shovels. Since late yesterday afternoon we have had one problematic sector towards the village of Granitets. Crews worked there yesterday using heavy tracked machinery and air support from the Air Force, which greatly helped the firefighting effort. This section is under particular observation now, while our teams from the Yambol Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection are working to prevent the fire from advancing towards the main road between Bolyarovo and Sredets, and towards the land of the village of Golyamo Krushevo."

In Slivovo, residents remain prepared for evacuation, but the fire service has assured there is currently no threat to populated areas.

Velichka Plachkova, mayoral representative of Slivovo, stated:
"The fire started at the edge of the settlement and the wind was very strong, so it spread quickly. We managed to save the first houses of the village so that the fire would not enter, but it moved in the direction of Granitets."

One unoccupied house burned down, as well as agricultural areas.

One uninhabited house and agricultural land have been destroyed. The fire has burned 800 hectares of land.

