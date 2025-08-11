БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Code Yellow and Code Orange: Very Hot Weather, with Temperatures Up to 40°C Today

Снимка: BTA/archive

Today, August 11, will be sunny. There will be a light wind, moderate in the eastern regions, blowing from the east-northeast. It will be hot, with maximum temperatures ranging between 35°C and 40°C, around 35°C in Sofia. Code orange warning for high temperatures has been issued for 19 districts (out of 28 in total), while code yellow has been issued for the rest of the districts in the country. Temperatures are expected to be between 35°C and 40°C, with Sofia around 35°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be sunny with a moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 29°C and 32°C. The sea water temperature is 26°C to 27°C. Sea waves will be at 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, it will be sunny with a moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 metres will be around 28°C, and at 2000 metres about 21°C.

On Tuesday, there will be occasional increases in cloud cover. It will be mostly dry, with only isolated brief showers possible in the mountains during the afternoon. A light to moderate east-northeast wind will continue. Daytime temperatures will drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

For the rest of the week, it will be sunny, with prevailing maximum temperatures between 30°C and 35°C. The wind will remain from the east-northeast, but in more areas it will be moderate more frequently.

