1,725 kg of Cannabis Destroyed in the District of Blagoevgrad

951 cannabis plants with a total weight of around 1,795 kilogrammes were discovered yesterday during a joint operation by criminal investigators from the Blagoevgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, teams from the General Directorate “National Police”, and the Special Air Surveillance Unit of the General Directorate “Border Police”.

Approximately 890 of the plants, weighing about 1,725 kilogrammes, had been cultivated in two separate fields in a wooded area within the land of the village of Belyovo, Sandanski Municipality. The remaining 61 plants, weighing 70 kilogrammes, were found in a field in the land of the village of Churilovo, Petrich Municipality. Field tests confirmed the plants were cannabis, and they were destroyed on site in the presence of an official commission.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in both cases, and the investigation is ongoing.

