Human Rights: U.S. Department of State Report on Bulgaria

According to the U.S. State Department’s latest report on human rights practices, there have been no significant changes in Bulgaria’s human rights situation during the reporting period.

The report identifies as major concerns credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, as well as cases of torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment. As an example, it cites an incident in Stara Zagora in which a man who had threatened a child with a knife died during a police pursuit and attempted arrest.

The report acknowledges the government’s efforts to identify and prosecute officials who have committed human rights violations. However, it notes that such actions have often been insufficient, and that impunity remains a problem.

Freedom of expression is generally respected, though certain restrictions persist. The report points to corporate and political pressure, an inefficient and corrupt judicial system, and the non-transparent management of resources intended to support the media as continuing issues.