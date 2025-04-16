Traffic Police to Step Up Road Traffic Controls Ahead of Holiday Travel Period

Police officers on the road will not only check for violators, but will be on standby to regulate traffic if necessary.

The teams will be deployed as a priority at the exits of major cities, junctions, motorways, high-speed road segments and accident-prone areas.

Authorities will monitor for all types of traffic violations, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The absence of a visible patrol car should not be interpreted by drivers as a green light to speed or break the law.

Dimitar Michev, Traffic Police Department, General Directorate of National Police:

“Tomorrow between 2 PM and 9 PM, on Friday from 9 AM to 2 PM, and on Monday from 12 PM to 8 PM, a maximum number of police teams will be deployed. Officers from operational units will patrol in unmarked police vehicles and monitor compliance with traffic regulations. In the event of a violation, they will relay the information to the nearest patrol with enforcement authority.”

There will also be a strong police presence in areas with a high concentration of traffic accidents.

In a curious case, police identified a driver who, between August of last year and February, was caught speeding 47 times on a Sofia boulevard, accumulating over 10,000 BGN in fines.

Police are urging drivers to follow the rules to avoid similar unpleasant surprises.