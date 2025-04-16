БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Traffic Police to Step Up Road Traffic Controls Ahead of Holiday Travel Period

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Запази


Police officers on the road will not only check for violators, but will be on standby to regulate traffic if necessary.

The teams will be deployed as a priority at the exits of major cities, junctions, motorways, high-speed road segments and accident-prone areas.

Authorities will monitor for all types of traffic violations, including driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The absence of a visible patrol car should not be interpreted by drivers as a green light to speed or break the law.

Dimitar Michev, Traffic Police Department, General Directorate of National Police:
“Tomorrow between 2 PM and 9 PM, on Friday from 9 AM to 2 PM, and on Monday from 12 PM to 8 PM, a maximum number of police teams will be deployed. Officers from operational units will patrol in unmarked police vehicles and monitor compliance with traffic regulations. In the event of a violation, they will relay the information to the nearest patrol with enforcement authority.”

There will also be a strong police presence in areas with a high concentration of traffic accidents.

In a curious case, police identified a driver who, between August of last year and February, was caught speeding 47 times on a Sofia boulevard, accumulating over 10,000 BGN in fines.

Police are urging drivers to follow the rules to avoid similar unpleasant surprises.

