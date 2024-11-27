Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025

From January 1 next year, water prices across the country will increase by an average of 2.6%. This is according to preliminary calculations by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. The figures are based on the five-year business plans of water utility companies. The highest increase will be in Sliven, where prices are expected to rise by more than 19%. On the other hand, there will be significant reductions for residents of Dobrich (over 15%) and Pazardzhik (more than 12%).

In over 12 cities, the price of water with VAT will exceed 5 BGN per cubic metre after the latest increase. In Razgrad and Silistra, it will surpass 6 BGN per cubic metre. While in Silistra the socially acceptable price is above 7 BGN, in Razgrad the current price is approaching the level that people can realistically afford. The largest increase is planned for Sliven, and residents are questioning the basis for this.

"This price increase is not normal. In our apartment block, there are few families, and we are constantly charged for communal water, which places a burden on the residents in the block. With such an increase, it becomes an impossible situation."



"The 60 year old pipes have been problematic, with frequent breakdowns. Water supply is often cut, and what is the water company doing? Nothing. Even if we disagree with the price increase, what can we do? Nothing."



In Sofia, where the price of water was increased by 20% in October, there will be another increase of more than 4% in January. Compared to the socially acceptable price, which is over 10 BGN per cubic metre, the current price of 3.67 BGN per cubic metre is not considered very high. A similar increase is expected in Plovdiv. However, residents are more concerned about the lack of adequate water supply than the price hike itself.

"We don’t accept the increase because the quality of service, and of the drinking water, has drastically declined. In the entire Rhodope region, we had water supply issues, and for two months there was water rationing."

"The problem is not so much the price increase, but the fact that even with higher prices, there will be no improvement in the quality or reliability of the water supply."

"I think there needs to be some logic behind all this. If the water utility companies clearly have reserves, the problem shouldn't be presented so urgently. Yes, raising water company revenues this way is the easiest option, but consideration should be given to us, the consumers, who aren't seeing any improvement."

Several settlements in the Rhodope Municipality are under water rationing.

Pavel Mihailov, Mayor of Rhodope Municipality: "This 4% price increase won’t solve the problem of water losses. In Rhodope Municipality, especially in several villages—Hrabrino, Boykovo, and Markovo—there was a water crisis this year."

Ivan Pachadzhiev, Village Representative of Boykovo: "People are outraged. This year they’ll crucify me—residents living on upper floors had no water for 20 days. We need to sit down with the water company and draft some kind of plan."

Although the local authorities have allocated funds for pipe repairs, they won’t be enough.

"The state needs to step in and invest, because Rhodope Municipality doesn’t have the necessary resources."

The Ministries of Environment and Water and of Regional Development are advising mayors to prioritize projects for water infrastructure repairs, using funds allocated for such projects in the national budget.

