'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence

16:15, 30.01.2025
MPs from the "MRF-New Beginning" group in Parliament on January 30 will submit a draft proposal for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to look into the facts and circumstances related to the activitiesthe of George Soros, Alexander Soros, and their foundations, which fund Bulgarian individuals, legal entities, and NGOs, as well as to establish their connections with political parties, magistrates, educational institutions, media, business structures, and state authorities.

"This should be a very large-scale investigation. Let's see if there is the courage in this Parliament to do it."

It is clear that Soros networks have controlled Bulgaria for years, said Peevski in the corridors of Parliament. For Alex Soros, "Bulgaria is his fiefdom."

All kinds of organisations are in the grip of the Soros family and the Prokopiev family, said the leader of "MRF - New Beginning", Delyan Peervski. He vowed that, "when he comes to power, he will throw these organisations out of Bulgaria."

"I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence."

Regarding "Lukoil," Peevski commented:

"These idiots wanted to steal 'Lukoil Neftohim.' Kiril (referring to Kiril Petkov - co-chair of 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria') has been in my office dozens of times explaining how some American company should take over 'Lukoil,' that joker, the one sitting in the stadium. Kiril went on a tour in the U.S., he went to look for buyers, to arrange his share. I said the state should buy 'Lukoil,' but I am not the state."

