Finance Minister Petkova: The “Radev Model” Led to a Hole in the Budget and the Botas Deal That Costs Us Millions Every Day

President Rumen Radev has long been involved in the political life of the country, and now we see that he is seeking to step in the role of opposition leader, as he is promoting the same positions as those of the opposition in the current National Assembly, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said on April 25.

"We from GERB have always said that Bulgaria needs a regular, an elected, government, that Bulgaria needs stability in its public finances. After four years of governance under the ‘Radev model’—and we all know where that has led—there is an 18-billion-BGN hole in the budget, destabilised public finances, and agreements signed, such as the one with Botas. Let us not forget the contract with Botas—every day, 1 million and 50 thousand BGN are being paid to Turkey under this contract, which was signed during President Radev’s caretaker government," Petkova stated.

She called on President Radev to explain how the situation has reached this point andhow this money will be paid from now on, as the state energy sector needs 1 million and 50 thousand BGN daily.

"Bulgargaz is on the brink of bankruptcy as a result of these 'far-sighted' agreements that the President has concluded during this period of time. This is the ‘Radev model.’ We have all witnessed this model over the years," the Finance Minister added.

She stressed that during the tenure of the caretaker governments appointed by Radev, not a single kilometre of road was built, nor was any motorway completed.