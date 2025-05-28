БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Plamen Tonchev is the New Chair of the Dossier Committee

Tonchev was elected with 120 votes in favour after four hours of debate in the plenary hall

Plamen Tonchev, the outgoing head of the State Agency for National Security (SANS), has been elected as the new Chair of the Committee for Disclosing the Documents and Announcing Affiliation of Bulgarian Citizens to the State Security and intelligence Services of the Bulgarian National Army, commonly known as the Committee for Dossiers. His appointment followed four hours of debate in the National Assembly, with 120 MPs voting in favour and 78 against.

Konstantin Penchev, former Constitutional Court judge and former Ombudsman of Bulgaria, was elected as Deputy Chair. Plamen Kostov was appointed Secretary of the Commission.

The newly elected members of the Commission include Alexander Yordanov (former MEP), Vladimir Vladimirov, Georgi Kostov, Emil Trifonov, Kiril Kirilov, and Sevdalina Chervenkova.

Diplomat Stefan Tafrov, nominated by the We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) coalition, was not approved by Parliament, even after a second vote on his candidacy.

