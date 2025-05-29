PM Zhelyazkov: Vertical Gas Corridor Will Ensure Energy Security and Independence in the Region for Decades to Come

The Vertical Gas Corridor is a key energy project that will ensure long-term energy security and independence for both supply and transmission for the countries of Central and Southeastern Europe, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said during an official inspection of the infrastructure development progress on May 29.

The event took place near the village of Mikrevo, Strumyani Municipality, and was attended by Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov; Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó; Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, as well as representatives from partner countries – Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Moldova.

Prime Minister Zhelyazkov highlighted that the project not only secures sustainable supply and energy diversification but also ensures long-term stability and competitiveness.

“Today, partner and allied countries are coming together to enable the construction of infrastructure that will guarantee energy security and independence — in both supply and transmission. Affordable and secure energy is not a matter of political debate, but a foundation for a better life for our citizens and improved opportunities for business,” the Prime Minister said.

Before the official ceremony, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov, along with Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov, Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, and Greece’s Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, conducted an aerial review of the project’s progress.

During the inspection, key development data was presented: the corridor route spans 48 km, of which 37 km have already been cleared, 20 km of pipes have been delivered, 15 km welded, and 3 km laid and backfilled.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-next year, with more than 450 workers currently working on-site.

The first phase of the project aims to increase transmission capacity from Greece to Bulgaria by 50% – reaching 3.6 billion cubic metres annually – and includes the capability for reverse flow. The second phase envisions doubling the capacity toward Romania to 10 billion cubic metres per year.

The Bulgarian segment of the corridor includes three main sections: Kulata–Kresna, Piperevo–Pernik, and Rupcha–Vetrino. Through these segments, the country is making a decisive step toward a more secure, better-connected, and energy-independent system.

Prior to the ceremony, the guests viewed a presentation by Prof. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski on the latest archaeological findings from the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica, located in the area.