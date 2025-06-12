БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Премиерът за оставка на Даниел Митов: Решението не бива...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон, остават за...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Даниел Митов: Имало е превишаване на правомощията на...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Domestic Violence Victims Say Institutions in the Country Are Not Functioning Effectively, Survey

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
EN
Запази

51% of respondents say their children have witnessed violence

досъдебни производства домашно насилие образувани шест месеца софийско

According to a survey conducted by the Buditelkite Foundation, 75% of domestic violence victims in Bulgaria believe that institutions in the country do not function effectively.

The research was carried out among members of the largest Facebook group dedicated to the issue — "You Are Not Alone: United Against Violence." A particularly alarming statistic relates to children: 46% of respondents reported having been victims of violence themselves as children, and 51% said their children had witnessed acts of violence.

"More than 50% believe that the law is not working effectively. This doesn’t necessarily mean the legislation itself is flawed, but rather that it may not be implemented in the most effective way. Naturally, the ongoing political crisis has also had a negative impact on the fight against domestic violence," commented Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov.

Veronika Dimitrova from the Department of Sociology at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" explained which institutions were viewed with the least trust by the respondents.

"The institutions that respondents trust the least are the police and child protection services, which is often due to their direct experiences and interactions with these bodies," said Dimitrova.

Levena Lazarova, Executive Director of the Buditelkite Foundation, added that 85% of respondents stated that the abuse continued even after leaving an abusive relationship.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна - вижте експертизата
1
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
2
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия...
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
3
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
4
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия да избягват места с масово струпване на хора
5
МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия...
Протест на "Възраждане" срещу еврото в София (СНИМКИ)
6
Протест на "Възраждане" срещу еврото в София (СНИМКИ)

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
2
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
3
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва експертиза на ВМА
4
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва...
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна - вижте експертизата
5
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
6
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия...

More from: Bulgaria

Nearly 60% of Bulgarians Do Not Feel Informed about the Euro, Survey Shows
Nearly 60% of Bulgarians Do Not Feel Informed about the Euro, Survey Shows
Wolf Pair Spotted Near Gabrene Village in Petrich Municipality Wolf Pair Spotted Near Gabrene Village in Petrich Municipality
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
All Public Transport Pass Holders in Sofia to Be Compensated for Strike Period All Public Transport Pass Holders in Sofia to Be Compensated for Strike Period
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev Meets with Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev Meets with Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Two Coati Cubs Are the Newest Residents at the Zoo in Varna Two Coati Cubs Are the Newest Residents at the Zoo in Varna
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
New Telescope Expected at Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen" New Telescope Expected at Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen"
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът за оставка на Даниел Митов: Решението не бива да бъде взето под напора на емоции
Премиерът за оставка на Даниел Митов: Решението не бива да бъде...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Има оцелял след самолетната катастрофа в Индия, издирването продължава Има оцелял след самолетната катастрофа в Индия, издирването продължава
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Новите цени на тока, парното и топлата вода: КЕВР решава с колко ще бъде увеличението от 1 юли Новите цени на тока, парното и топлата вода: КЕВР решава с колко ще бъде увеличението от 1 юли
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 60% от българите не се чувстват...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
Политика
Според жертви на домашно насилие институциите у нас не работят,...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Сарафов изиска нова, допълнителна съдебномедицинска експертиза за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Високо напрежение: Техеран със заплаха към САЩ, Тръмп не изключва...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ