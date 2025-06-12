All Public Transport Pass Holders in Sofia to Be Compensated for Strike Period

All individuals who held a valid public transport pass during the recent strike in Sofia will be compensated. If the pass was valid throughout the entire duration of the protest—from May 14 to May 19—pass holders will be reimbursed with six days' worth of travel.

“This approach further relieves citizens from having to apply for the compensation they are entitled to, as it will be provided to them automatically,” explained Gergin Borisov, municipal councilor from "Save Sofia."

People who had one-day or two-day passes during the strike will also be eligible for compensation. They will be able to claim it in person at a ticket office, choosing the date on which they would like the compensation applied.

The Sofia Municipal Council began its latest session with the not-so-surprising news that Vanya Grigorova is leaving the “BSP for Bulgaria” group and becoming an independent councilor. Grigorova, who reached the runoff in the recent mayoral election, cited her dissatisfaction with the dismissal of the head of Sofia’s Metropolitan company, Eng. Bratoev, as the main reason. At the time of his removal, both she and councilor Diana Tonova distanced themselves from the left-wing party.

“No one ever learned the reasons why Professor Bratoev was replaced, and in such a disgraceful manner,” Grigorova stated.

Meanwhile, the "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) group again questioned why the report proposing the replacement of the allegedly temporary management boards of municipal enterprises has not yet been submitted.

Yesterday, at the economic commission, the report was postponed by a vote of 9 to 8 and will not be reviewed. Why is this important to them? Because they want to maintain the status quo—not only at the Metro company but across all municipal enterprises,” said Boyko Dimitrov, chair of the WCC-DB group.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), for their part, expressed surprise at Vanya Grigorova’s departure.

“I can't say what happened or when, but we have always defended the interests of municipal enterprises,” said Ivan Takov, head of “BSP for Bulgaria.”

The municipal council also voted in favour of nearly doubling the fees for building permits.