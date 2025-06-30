Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner Visits Bulgaria

Today, June 30, Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner will be visiting Bulgaria.

In Sofia, he is scheduled to hold meetings with the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior. The discussions will focus on the Migration and Asylum Pact, migration management, Bulgaria's integration into the Schengen Area, and border control.

Later, Commissioner Brunner, Minister Mitov, and the Greek Deputy Minister for Migration and Asylum will visit the "Kulata–Promachonas" border crossing. The three officials will then cross together into Greece to demonstrate the principle of free movement without border checks within the Schengen Area.