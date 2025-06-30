Bulgaria Sends Wildfire Assistance to Greece

Today, June 30, the Bulgarian module for wildfire assistance departed for Greece. The first team, consisting of twenty firefighters from across the country, will be stationed in the Thessaloniki region.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Bulgaria is participating in the European Commission’s initiative for the pre-deployment of firefighting teams in countries at high risk of forest and wildland fires.

Although wildfires have already started in our southern neighbor, the module is being deployed primarily as a preventive measure and will be engaged in active firefighting operations if necessary, including the ongoing fire in the Kavala area.

The teams were dispatched from Blagoevgrad by the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Barov.

“We are providing support to the Greek authorities through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism. This is a routine mission. The team departs with three specialized fire engines, and twenty officers from the General Directorate across the country are assigned according to their role in the module. If necessary, they will participate in actual firefighting efforts. On July 16, they will be replaced, and the full mission is scheduled to continue until July 30,” stated Senior Commissioner Barov.

Currently, there are no significant active wildfires in Bulgaria. However, if the domestic situation worsens, the module will be recalled and redirected to where it is most urgently needed.