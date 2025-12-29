Stormy Winds Blew Off Roof of Church in the Village of Laskarevo (PHOTOS)

Fierce winds yeastrday, December 28, ripped the roof off the church in the village of Laskarevo, near Sandanski (Southern Bulgaria). Locals reported gusts reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour.

The roof of the village’s only church had been repaired three years ago with volunteer labour and donations. Yesterday, large metal sheets were blown away, leaving the church exposed to the elements. Fortunately, no one was injured, and there was no damage to the icons or the iconostasis.

Today, dozens of volunteers cleared the debris and began repairing the roof. Villagers hope the work will be completed by Epiphany so they can celebrate the holiday.

To support the repairs, the community is raising funds and recruiting volunteers, while the mayor of Sandanski has pledged to donate building materials.