Protest Against the Introduction of the Euro in Burgas

This evening, DEcember 29, members of the public gathered in front of Burgas Municipality to protest the upcoming introduction of the euro in Bulgaria. Demonstrators expressed their rejection of the change, insisting that the Bulgarian lev remain the country’s sole legal tender.

Earlier, a similar protest took place outside the Bulgarian National Bank in Sofia.

Protesters argued that joining the eurozone would bring no tangible benefits and could pose economic risks. They emphasised that such a decision should only be made following a national referendum.

During the demonstration, participants waved Bulgarian flags and chanted slogans such as “We want our lev” and “No to the euro.” Protesters stated they would continue taking to the streets until their demands were met. Police presence was increased at the site, but the protest so far has remained peaceful.