Wolf Pair Spotted Near Gabrene Village in Petrich Municipality

A pair of wolves has been spotted in the area of Gabrene village, located in the Petrich municipality near the Zlatarevo Border Checkpoint (GCPP Zlatarevo). The sighting was initially reported by local residents and later confirmed by Georgi Klontov, a game management specialist with the local Hunting and Fishing Association in Petrich.

According to the report, the wolves were first seen near the main road by the village of Skrut and were later observed in Gabrene. In response, hunters from the Petrich Hunting and Fishing Association conducted an on-site inspection of the area.

According to the hunters, the wolf pair crossed the road near the Zlatarevo checkpoint and entered the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Georgi Klontov suggested that the wolves were likely either being chased or searching for food. He noted that there is no information indicating that the wolves attacked any animals. The game management expert reassured the public that wolves are generally not dangerous and rarely attack. Such incidents typically occur in winter, when wolves form packs and struggle to find food.