БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Премиерът за оставка на Даниел Митов: Решението не бива...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон, остават за...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Даниел Митов: Имало е превишаване на правомощията на...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Wolf Pair Spotted Near Gabrene Village in Petrich Municipality

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
EN
Запази

Expert reassures people there is no danger

двойка вълци забелязани района петричкото село габрене експерт успокои хората опасност

A pair of wolves has been spotted in the area of Gabrene village, located in the Petrich municipality near the Zlatarevo Border Checkpoint (GCPP Zlatarevo). The sighting was initially reported by local residents and later confirmed by Georgi Klontov, a game management specialist with the local Hunting and Fishing Association in Petrich.

According to the report, the wolves were first seen near the main road by the village of Skrut and were later observed in Gabrene. In response, hunters from the Petrich Hunting and Fishing Association conducted an on-site inspection of the area.

According to the hunters, the wolf pair crossed the road near the Zlatarevo checkpoint and entered the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Georgi Klontov suggested that the wolves were likely either being chased or searching for food. He noted that there is no information indicating that the wolves attacked any animals. The game management expert reassured the public that wolves are generally not dangerous and rarely attack. Such incidents typically occur in winter, when wolves form packs and struggle to find food.

“A wolf will usually flee at the slightest noise. It’s not dangerous and doesn’t cause trouble, but people are understandably frightened. In fact, stray dogs are more dangerous,” Klontov added.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна - вижте експертизата
1
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
2
Пътнически самолет за Лондон се разби в жилищен квартал в Индия...
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
3
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
4
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
Вътрешният министър отстранява директора на ОД на МВР - Варна
5
Вътрешният министър отстранява директора на ОД на МВР - Варна
Протест на "Възраждане" срещу еврото в София (СНИМКИ)
6
Протест на "Възраждане" срещу еврото в София (СНИМКИ)

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
2
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
3
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва експертиза на ВМА
4
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва...
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна - вижте експертизата
5
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
6
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици

More from: Bulgaria

All Public Transport Pass Holders in Sofia to Be Compensated for Strike Period
All Public Transport Pass Holders in Sofia to Be Compensated for Strike Period
Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev Meets with Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák Minister of Foreign Affairs Georg Georgiev Meets with Czech Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
Two Coati Cubs Are the Newest Residents at the Zoo in Varna Two Coati Cubs Are the Newest Residents at the Zoo in Varna
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
New Telescope Expected at Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen" New Telescope Expected at Astronomical Observatory "Rozhen"
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Autopsy Results from Yavor Georgiev from Varna: Acute Cardiovascular and Respiratory Failure Caused by Brain Edema Autopsy Results from Yavor Georgiev from Varna: Acute Cardiovascular and Respiratory Failure Caused by Brain Edema
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
BG-ALERT System Activated Due to Temporary Closure of Danube Bridge at Ruse BG-ALERT System Activated Due to Temporary Closure of Danube Bridge at Ruse
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Премиерът за оставка на Даниел Митов: Решението не бива да бъде взето под напора на емоции
Премиерът за оставка на Даниел Митов: Решението не бива да бъде...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Има оцелял след самолетната катастрофа в Индия, издирването продължава Има оцелял след самолетната катастрофа в Индия, издирването продължава
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Новите цени на тока, парното и топлата вода: КЕВР решава с колко ще бъде увеличението от 1 юли Новите цени на тока, парното и топлата вода: КЕВР решава с колко ще бъде увеличението от 1 юли
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Българите и еврото: "Алфа Рисърч" провери баланса между...
Чете се за: 14:30 мин.
България и еврото
Според жертви на домашно насилие институциите у нас не работят,...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Сарафов изиска нова, допълнителна съдебномедицинска експертиза за...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Високо напрежение: Техеран със заплаха към САЩ, Тръмп не изключва...
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ