30,000 victims of the BETL pyramid scheme - only 30 alerts in the Ministry of Interior

This is a blatant fraudulent scheme. We will take all measures to ensure that those responsible receive severe punishment, said caretaker Minister of Interior, Atanas Ilkov

15:17, 13.12.2024
A total of 34 alerts have been filed regarding the BETL case, said caretaker Minister of Interior, Atanas Ilkov, during the Parliament's question time on December 13.

The BETL pyramid: Thousands of Bulgarians lose money in the scheme

It became clear that nearly 30,000 Bulgarians had lost their money in a scheme that lured them into investing their savings in public mobile phone charging stations. Ilkov mentioned that the first investigation into the case took place in After that, several more reports of such activity have been received, but no one has complained about financial losses, Atanas Ilkov said.

    On November 21, a new report of potential fraud was filed, and an investigation revealed that the company was also operating in other Balkan countries. The Minister added that payments were made via cryptocurrency using QR codes, and communication was conducted through several mobile apps.

    "This is a blatant fraudulent scheme. We will take all actions to ensure that those responsible receive strict punishment," Minister Atanas Ilkov stressed.

    Source: BTA

