A truck overturned near Kazanlak and hampered traffic (VIDEO)

A heavy goods vehicle transporting asphalt mix overturned around 9:00 AM this morning, April 4, at the western exit of Kazanlak (central Bulgaria), heading towards Sofia.

There were no other vehicles involved in the accident, but the truck itself blocked one lane of the roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions in the area.

The truck driver was taken to the Emergency Centre in Kazanlak, and it is not yet clear what his condition is.

A temporary traffic management system has been put in place at the scene. Vehicles are being allowed to pass in only one lane, with traffic being regulated by "Traffic Police" officers.