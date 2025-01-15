After the fatal train accident: Caretaker PM Glavchev dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport

Caretaker Prime Minister, Dimitar Glavchev, on January 15 dismissed Biser Minchev from the post of Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications.

Minchev, whose portfolio at the ministry is rail transport, was dismissed from his post at the suggestion of caretaker Minister of Transport and Communications, Krasimira Stoyanova, over today's tragic accident.

Two people died and six were injured after two freight trains collided head-on between Kremikovtzi and Svetrachenne stations near Lokorsko.

Two of the injured were transported to the Military Medical Academy, one was admitted to St Anna Hospital.

The most seriously injured are in ISUL (one injured aged 59) and two people in Pirogov emergency hospital.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News