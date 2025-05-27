Cold Shower: Scheduled Maintenance to Temporarily Suspend Hot Water Supply in Parts of Sofia in the Summer

Due to upcoming planned maintenance on the district heating network, “Toplofikatsia Sofia” has announced a temporary suspension of heat supply in several areas of the city.

Heating Suspension Schedule:

From 10 June to 20 June 2025:

Nadezhda Residential Area – Part 3: Entire district

Nadezhda Residential Area – Part 4: From Block 423 to Block 464, 8 “236-ta” St., 2 “Beli Dunav” St., 101 “Exarch Stefan” St., and Kindergarten 90

Vrabnitsa Residential Area – Part 1: Entire district

Vrabnitsa Residential Area – Part 2: Entire district

Svoboda Residential Area: Block 13

Additional Locations:

14 “Dilyanka” St. (Entrances A and B)

20 “Dilyanka” St.

Diagnostic and Consultation Center (DKTs) 24

91 “Hristo Silyanov” St.

From 9 June to 4 July 2025:

In relation to reconstruction of the heating pipeline in Lyulin Residential Area – 9th microdistrict, the following blocks will be affected:

Block 956

Block 957

Block 959

Up-to-date information on the progress of the repair works can be found on the official website of the company - www.toplo.bg, on the Facebook page and the customer contact number: 0700 11 111.



