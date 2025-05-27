Cold Shower: Scheduled Maintenance to Temporarily Suspend Hot Water Supply in Parts of Sofia in the Summer

Due to upcoming planned maintenance on the district heating network, “Toplofikatsia Sofia” has announced a temporary suspension of heat supply in several areas of the city.
Heating Suspension Schedule:
From 10 June to 20 June 2025:
Nadezhda Residential Area – Part 3: Entire district
Nadezhda Residential Area – Part 4: From Block 423 to Block 464, 8 “236-ta” St., 2 “Beli Dunav” St., 101 “Exarch Stefan” St., and Kindergarten 90
Vrabnitsa Residential Area – Part 1: Entire district
Vrabnitsa Residential Area – Part 2: Entire district
Svoboda Residential Area: Block 13
Additional Locations:
14 “Dilyanka” St. (Entrances A and B)
20 “Dilyanka” St.
Diagnostic and Consultation Center (DKTs) 24
91 “Hristo Silyanov” St.
From 9 June to 4 July 2025:
In relation to reconstruction of the heating pipeline in Lyulin Residential Area – 9th microdistrict, the following blocks will be affected:
Block 956
Block 957
Block 959
Up-to-date information on the progress of the repair works can be found on the official website of the company - www.toplo.bg, on the Facebook page and the customer contact number: 0700 11 111.