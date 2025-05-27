БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
To the Sea by Train: Bulgarian Railways Launch Express Trains from Sofia to Varna and Burgas

The service starts on 15 June

морето влак бдж пуска експреси варна бургас

Starting June 15, Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) will introduce express train services from Sofia to Varna and Burgas, aimed at significantly reducing travel time to the seaside cities. To assess the route, Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov held a mobile meeting aboard a test train from Sofia to Burgas.

The new express trains will make minimal stops, focusing on speed and efficiency. The planned round-trip ticket price is BGN 63.

During the test run, authorities discussed key issues along the railway line ahead of the summer season, including ongoing repairs, infrastructure upgrades, and ways to improve passenger comfort. One of the main topics was the frequent delays and the reasons why "express" trains often move slowly.

The train will consist of three carriages and run daily. Though the carriages are 25 years old, the transport minister assured that they offer sufficient comfort.

    “Today, the journey took 5 hours and 32 minutes. There’s potential to reduce that by another 15 to 20 minutes, and we hope to achieve that with the first train on June 15. This could become serious competition to road transport—offering greater comfort, speed, and safety,” said Minister Grozdan Karadzhov.

    The train will include a bar and areas for dining.

    In some segments, the train traveled as slow as 20 km/h. According to train drivers, these low speeds are a key factor in the overall travel time.

    “We can’t guarantee there won’t be delays, but there are sections currently under repair. These are expected to be completed soon, which will allow for increased track speeds,” explained train driver Nikolay Kozarski.
    “There are areas where railway ties need replacement, and the ballast must be tamped and compacted—crucial tasks for safe rail operation,” added Eng. Alexander Vetskov, General Director of the National Railway Infrastructure Company (NKZI).

    By 2029, all railway sections across the country—except one—are expected to be fully modernized. A new rail link from Burgas central station to the airport is also planned.

    “Passengers will be able to check in at Burgas railway station, leave their luggage on the train, and have it automatically transferred to the aircraft from the terminal,” announced Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov.


    Three potential locations in Bulgaria are also being considered for the construction of a railway tunnel to connect northern and southern Bulgaria.

