53% Believe that Low Wages Are the Main Reason for the Labor Shortage in Bulgaria

What is the main reason for the labor shortage in Bulgaria?

The topic was discussed this evening on the television programme Referendum on 27 May.

According to a survey conducted during the broadcast, the majority of respondents — 53% — believe the main reason is insufficient pay.

Coming in second, with 11%, is the lack of adequate education and training.

10% attribute the issue to labor migration, while 9% point to low birth rates as a contributing factor.

The lack of good working conditions was cited by 7%, and 6% of participants identified the absence of workplace incentives as the primary reason for the shortage of skilled workers in the country.