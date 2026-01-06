Protest Outside US Embassy in Sofia Calls for Freedom and Independence for Venezuela

A protest took place outside the United States embassy in Sofia on January 6 under the slogan “Hands Off Venezuela! No to US Aggression!”. The demonstration was organised by the “23 September” movement.

Protesters called for freedom and independence for Venezuela, claiming that US actions on the country’s territory amount to aggression and that the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro violates international law.

According to the organisers, the military operation is driven by Venezuela’s natural resources and by the Latin American country’s attempt to pursue its own path towards socialism.