Epiphany Marked Across Bulgaria with the Blessing of the Waters and the Throwing and Retrieving of the Holy Cross

The major Christian feast of Epiphany was marked across Bulgaria with traditional water blessings and the ritual of retrieving of the Holy Cross.

A solemn Epiphany blessing of the waters was led by the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia, Daniil, at Lake Druzhba in the capital. Dozens of young men plunged into the ice-cold water to retrieve the Holy Cross, symbolically becoming defenders of the faith. The first to reach the cross was 18-year-old Vasil Borisov, who was taking part in the ritual for the first time.

Asked what the moment meant to him, Borisov said: “It is a sign from God. I am proud of everything I am, I will achieve everything, and God is with me.”

Blessing Ceremony for Military Colours Held on Epiphany in Sofia

By tradition, the Metropolitan of Varna and Veliki Preslav, Yoan, officiated the Epiphany blessing near the First Breakwater on the beach in Varna. The Holy Cross was retrieved from the waters of the Black Sea by 17-year-old Georgi Venov from Vratsa, a national water polo player, who also took part in the ritual for the first time.

“I came with one goal – to take this cross. I succeeded,” Venov said. “I dedicate it to my friends, my family and my team. I wish everyone in Varna health, luck and all the best.”

Near Ruse, on the Danube, the Epiphany Cross was retrieved by Teodor Tsvetkov, a Guinness World Record holder for swimming with one arm. He wished health to the people of Ruse and urged Bulgarians never to give up, saying faith was their greatest strength.

The Metropolitan of Sliven, Arseniy, led the Epiphany blessing of the waters by the sea in Burgas. Fifty men plunged into the icy water in an attempt to retrieve the Holy Cross. The first to reach the sacred symbol was 30-year-old Ivan Stoyanov.

“This is especially meaningful for me, as my wife is pregnant with our second child,” Stoyanov said. “I have been entering cold waters for a long time and decided that now was the moment – for health, prosperity and success in 2026. I’m happy I succeeded, as I trained for this moment for quite some time.”

Epiphany Celebrated in Kalofer with Traditional Men’s Horo in the Ice-Cold 'Tundzha' River

In Kalofer, Epiphany was marked with the traditional ritual of casting the cross into the River Tundzha. Accordig to the custom, even before sunrise, a men’s horo dance was performed in the ice-cold waters of the river. The retrieved cross was handed to the youngest participant – Anton, aged just one year and five months.

