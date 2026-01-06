БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria Celebrates Epiphany

празнуваме богоявление честит йордановден
Снимка: BTA

On 6th of January every year, the Bulgarian Orthodox church marks St. Jordan’s Day (Epiphany). It falls on the twelfth day after Christmas and marks the day Jesus was baptised in the Jordan River by John the Baptist.

In churches across the country, the Great Blessing of the Waters is performed, during which water is consecrated, and a Divine Holy Liturgy is celebrated. Throughout Bulgaria, the ritual throwing of the cross into rivers, lakes and seas takes place, symbolising the sanctification of their waters.

The Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia, Daniil, leads the festive Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St Alexander Nevsky. The service will begin at 9:00. Immediately afterwards, at 11:00, in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier, the Patriarch will conduct the blessing of the military flags and sacred banners of the Bulgarian Army.

See what Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil said before the liturgy

At midday, at the lake in the Druzhba residential district, the Patriarch will perform the Great Blessing of the Waters and cast the cross into the lake. In the town of Kalofer, the now traditional men’s horo dance will once again be performed in the icy waters of the River Tundzha.

On this day, those celebrating their name day include Yordan, Yordanka, Dancho, Boyan, Bogdan, Bogdana, Bogolyub, Bogolyuba, Bozhan, Bozhana, Dana and others.

