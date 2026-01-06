Blessing Ceremony for Military Colours Held on Epiphany in Sofia

On Epiphany, January 6, the traditional blessing of the battle flags and sacred banners of the Bulgarian Army took place in St Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia.
“Epiphany is a testimony to the manifestation of God’s love for humanity,” Patriarch Daniil said.
President Rumen Radev received the guard of honour, while Patriarch Daniil performed the solemn blessing of the army’s battle flags, sacred banners, and standards (customised flags).
President Radev reiterated his intention to hand the mandate to form a government to the largest parliamentary group as soon as possible.
The ceremony in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier was attended by caretaker Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov, and Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.
Photos by BNT and BTA
The head of state also laid a wreath at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.
“The outlook for 2026, based on what was achieved in 2025, is very good. However, the political crisis we are entering and the absence of a budget make it necessary to halt the modernisation of the army until a new budget is adopted,” outgoing Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov said.