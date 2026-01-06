Outgoing PM Zhelyazkov Arrived in Paris to Participate in “Coalition of the Willing” Meeting

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov on January 6 arrived in Paris to take part in a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing”, being held at the Élysée Palace, the government press office said. He was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The meeting brings together heads of state and government from 35 countries, representatives of the European institutions and NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as a US delegation led by President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The main aim of the forum is to take stock of discussions on achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, to finalise the Coalition’s contribution to the framework for security guarantees, and to agree on the next steps in support of Ukraine.