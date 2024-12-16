НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

After the oil spill in Kerch Strait: No risk of significant oil pollution threatening Bulgarian territorial waters and the coastline

загинал моряк тонове разлят мазут руски танкер буря черно море
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:58, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) is closely monitoring the situation caused by an oil spill near the Kerch Strait. Caretaker Minister of Environment, Petar Dimitrov, is in contact with his counterparts from Romania and Ukraine, and the Ministry has also requested information from Turkey and Georgia.

Following a severe storm in the Kerch Strait, a disaster occurred involving two Russian tankers, one of which has already sunk.

    "The tankers are Russian, and so far the Russian authorities have not disclosed the amount of oil products spilled into the sea. However, based on the tankers' capacity, it is estimated that several thousand tonnes of oil products may have been spilled," stated the Ministry.

    The incident is similar to the one in November 2007, when several tankers sank in the strait and spilled 1,300 tonnes of oil immediately after the incident, and more than 8,000 tonnes in total.

    Some of the oil pollution that will get into the Black Sea are likely to remain circulating in eddies. There is no risk of significant oil pollution reaching the western part of the Black Sea and endangering Bulgarian territorial waters and the Bulgarian coast.

    MOEW's Black Sea Basin Directorate has been carrying out regular monitoring of marine waters since the start of the war in Ukraine and the Nova Kakhovka dam incident, including for oil and petroleum products’ spills, and an emergency survey will be carried out if necessary.

    Scientists from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology are assessing incoming information, including satellite imagery, and are on standby to use computer numerical models to forecast the spread of oil spills, the Ministry also said.

    According to Associate Professor Nikolay Valchev, a hydrodynamics expert from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), strong westerly winds with gusts up to 25 m/s are expected over the Black Sea in the coming days. These conditions could lead to the formation of a local circulation (anticyclonic eddy), which is expected to confine the flow of pollutants from the Kerch Strait to a relatively narrow area in the northwestern part of the basin. This will likely delay and limit the spread of contaminated waters toward Ukraine’s waters, the Ministry of Environment said.

    Researchers from several institutions are working on more detailed forecasts, and MOEW will provide public updates as new information becomes available.

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Sheep plague: Samples from Velingrad, sent to laboratory in Montpellier, have tested positive for the disease.
    Sheep plague: Samples from Velingrad, sent to laboratory in Montpellier, have tested positive for the disease.
    21:17, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
     Bulgaria will continue to help Ukraine, Defence Minister told Ukrainian Ambassador
    Bulgaria will continue to help Ukraine, Defence Minister told Ukrainian Ambassador
    18:37, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
     Chief State Health Inspector: The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, with lower levels
    Chief State Health Inspector: The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, with lower levels
    18:33, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
     Government with anti-corruption and pro-European profile discussed by GERB-UDF and DB
    Government with anti-corruption and pro-European profile discussed by GERB-UDF and DB
    18:00, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
     President gives time for talks, hands over government-forming mandate after New Year
    President gives time for talks, hands over government-forming mandate after New Year
    17:27, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
     General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime uncovered a criminal group that kidnapped a businessman
    General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime uncovered a criminal group that kidnapped a businessman
    17:16, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
     Executive director of Union of International Carriers expressed significant relief over Bulgaria's long-waited entry into Schengen
    Executive director of Union of International Carriers expressed significant relief over Bulgaria's long-waited entry into Schengen
    16:23, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
     In a conversation with the European Council President: PM Glavchev confirmed Bulgaria's position on the European integration of North Macedonia
    In a conversation with the European Council President: PM Glavchev confirmed Bulgaria's position on the European integration of North Macedonia
    15:47, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
     Tragedy in Blagoevgrad - boy and girl found dead
    Tragedy in Blagoevgrad - boy and girl found dead
    14:49, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
     Cocaine with an estimated street value of millions of dollars found on a ship in the port of Burgas
    Cocaine with an estimated street value of millions of dollars found on a ship in the port of Burgas
    14:14, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
     National Statistical Institute reported annual inflation of 2.1%
    National Statistical Institute reported annual inflation of 2.1%
    13:39, 16.12.2024
    Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
     Ministry of Transport and Communications: We are witnessing another speculative statement regarding construction of railway link between Bulgaria and North Macedonia
    Ministry of Transport and Communications: We are witnessing another speculative statement regarding construction of railway link between Bulgaria and North Macedonia
    20:37, 13.12.2024
    Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
    More from: Bulgaria
    Sheep plague: Samples from Velingrad, sent to laboratory in Montpellier, have tested positive for the disease.
    Sheep plague: Samples from Velingrad, sent to laboratory in Montpellier, have tested positive for the disease.
    Bulgaria will continue to help Ukraine, Defence Minister told Ukrainian Ambassador
    Bulgaria will continue to help Ukraine, Defence Minister told Ukrainian Ambassador
    General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime uncovered a criminal group that kidnapped a businessman
    General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime uncovered a criminal group that kidnapped a businessman
    Executive director of Union of International Carriers expressed significant relief over Bulgaria's long-waited entry into Schengen
    Executive director of Union of International Carriers expressed significant relief over Bulgaria's long-waited entry into Schengen
    In a conversation with the European Council President: PM Glavchev confirmed Bulgaria's position on the European integration of North Macedonia
    In a conversation with the European Council President: PM Glavchev confirmed Bulgaria's position on the European integration of North Macedonia
    Tragedy in Blagoevgrad - boy and girl found dead
    Tragedy in Blagoevgrad - boy and girl found dead
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    Отиде си Маргарита Михнева, един от доайените на българската разследваща журналистика
    Отиде си Маргарита Михнева, един от доайените на българската...
    Чумата по овцете: Пробите от Велинград, изпратени в Монпелие, са положителни за заразата
    Чумата по овцете: Пробите от Велинград, изпратени в Монпелие, са...
    ГДБОП разкри престъпна група, отвлякла бизнесмен
    ГДБОП разкри престъпна група, отвлякла бизнесмен
    Хронология на трагедията в Благоевград, при която загинаха двама младежи
    Хронология на трагедията в Благоевград, при която загинаха двама...
    След трагедията в Благоевград: Ден на почит към паметта на Илиана и Алекс
    След трагедията в Благоевград: Ден на почит към паметта на Илиана и...
    Двама работници загинаха при трудова злополука на релсите в Монтанско
    Двама работници загинаха при трудова злополука на релсите в Монтанско
    Дрога за милиони - как корабът "Евангелия" стигна до Бургас?
    Дрога за милиони - как корабът "Евангелия" стигна до Бургас?
    Ангел Кунчев: Коктейлът от вируси си остава, дозата е малко по-ниска
    Ангел Кунчев: Коктейлът от вируси си остава, дозата е малко по-ниска
    Кога ще започне изплащането на коледните добавки за пенсионери?
    Кога ще започне изплащането на коледните добавки за пенсионери?
    Самолет кацна извънредно заради вонящи прасета в товарното отделение
    Самолет кацна извънредно заради вонящи прасета в товарното отделение
    Тръмп ще разговаря с Путин и Зеленски за край на войната
    Тръмп ще разговаря с Путин и Зеленски за край на войната