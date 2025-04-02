БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Allegations of a smuggling network in the Ministry of Interior: a report has been prepared and sent to Directorate General for Combating Organised Crime

Снимка: BTA

“Boets" (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement has published data that it claims reveal large-scale corruption in the Ministry of Interior and a huge network for smuggling cigarettes to specific European countries, under the control and organisation of senior police officers.

The "We Continue the Change" party announced that they will meet with representatives of "Boets" and the police officers who alerted about the case. In a statement, they stated that they will demand the resignation of the Minister of Interior if his behaviour is to "sweep things under the rug" instead of investigating.

Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, commented that an inquiry into the case was launched by Minister Atanas Ilkov in 2024. As of now, no Interior Ministry officials have been suspended.

Daniel Mitov, Minister of the Interior: "The results of the investigation have been documented in a report, which, by my order, has been sent to the director of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDCOC) due to the conclusions in it regarding the illegal actions of police officers. It has also been classified and forwarded to the Prosecutor's Office for further action. The director of GDCOC is the one who must carry out the necessary checks and then impose sanctions, as he is the disciplinary authority in this case. Naturally, we need to see what the results will be from the fact that we have sent all the materials to the Prosecutor's Office."

