“Boets" (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement has published data that it claims reveal large-scale corruption in the Ministry of Interior and a huge network for smuggling cigarettes to specific European countries, under the control and organisation of senior police officers.

The "We Continue the Change" party announced that they will meet with representatives of "Boets" and the police officers who alerted about the case. In a statement, they stated that they will demand the resignation of the Minister of Interior if his behaviour is to "sweep things under the rug" instead of investigating.

Minister of Interior, Daniel Mitov, commented that an inquiry into the case was launched by Minister Atanas Ilkov in 2024. As of now, no Interior Ministry officials have been suspended.