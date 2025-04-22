БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Bulgaria's Patriarch Daniil Sends Condolence Message on the Passing of Pope Francis

Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
патриарх Даниил
Снимка: БТА

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil extended heartfelt condolences on the occasion of the death of Pope Francis, calling it "a great loss for the Christian world".In his official message to Archbishop Luciano Suriani, the Apostolic Nuncio to Bulgaria, Patriarch Daniil reflected on the Pope’s spiritual legacy and leadership, highlighting the deep sorrow felt during the Bright Week of Easter, which this year is celebrated simultaneously by all Christians.

In the message, the Patriarch emphasized that Christians view death through the unwavering hope of the Resurrection — the cornerstone of faith — and prayed for the repose of Pope Francis’s soul and the forgiveness of his transgressions. Quoting the title of Pope Francis’s last autobiographical work, “Hope,” Patriarch Daniil concluded his message with a call to remember the Pope in prayer, entrusting his soul to God with love and confidence in the Risen Christ.

Here is the full text of the condolence address:

To His Excellency
The Most Reverend Archbishop Luciano Suriani,
Apostolic Nuncio to Bulgaria

Your Excellency,

CHRIST IS RISEN!
INDEED, THE LORD IS RISEN!

Please accept our most sincere condolences on the passing of Pope Francis. The Bright Paschal Week, which this year Christians across the world celebrate at the same time, has been marked by a great loss and, in human terms, a sorrowful event—the earthly departure of the spiritual leader of millions of Christians worldwide.

Yet we Christians always view death through the perspective of faith in the Resurrection of Christ, as a pledge of the universal resurrection of the dead. For us, the Resurrection is hope and expectation—i.e. an undoubted reality, a firm assurance in the promise of our Savior.

It is with such unwavering assurance that we commend the soul of Pope Francis from this world. It is no coincidence that the title of his final autobiographical book was “Hope". Let us, with the same hope by which he lived his life—with that living expectation of the Resurrection, which is already among us in the person of the Conqueror of death, the God-Man Jesus Christ—turn in prayer to God for the repose of Pope Francis’s soul and for the forgiveness of all his voluntary and involuntary transgressions.

May God grant him peace and rest!

With love and hope in the Risen Savior,
† DANIIL
Patriarch of Bulgaria

