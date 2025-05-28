Million-Euro Scheme: Two Bulgarians Arrested in Turkey for Cars and Migrant Trafficking

Two Bulgarian nationals have been detained in Turkey and charged with involvement in a criminal organisation engaged in illegal migrant trafficking. For several months, they had been importing Bulgarian vehicles into Turkish territory, which were subsequently used in criminal activities. Over 100 vehicles are reported to have disappeared in Turkey. The exact scheme behind this operation remains under investigation.

The Prosecutor’s Office in Edirne has already initiated pre-trial proceedings against the two Bulgarians. Both individuals have criminal records and are from the cities of Yambol and Sliven. A third suspect is also under investigation in connection with the case. The two detained individuals have made full confessions.

The estimated damages amount to approximately 2 million BGN (about 1 million EUR). However, this is not a case involving stolen vehicles, but rather document fraud. The cars were imported into Turkey after having been de-registered through various means, and were subsequently sold for scrap or dismantled for parts. These vehicles had been used to facilitate crimes related to the illegal trafficking of migrants.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish authorities. Present at today’s briefing was Onur Çokal, Commercial Attaché at the Turkish Embassy.

Angel Papalezov, Head of the Criminal Police Department, said: