Eurobarometer Survey: Every Second Bulgarian Is Against the Adoption ot the Euro

Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Most Bulgarians are against providing military aid to Ukraine

евробарометър всеки втори българин против еврото
Снимка: BTA

According to the latest Eurobarometer survey released today, May 28, 50% of Bulgarians are against the adoption of the euro, while 43% are in favour. In contrast, trust in the euro continues to grow across the rest of the EU. In 22 EU member states, the majority of respondents support the single currency.

However, five countries show a majority opposing entry into the eurozone: Bulgaria (50%), Sweden (55%), Poland (59%), Czechia (63%), and Denmark (65%).

Confidence in the EU is at its highest level in 18 years. 52% of Europeans have confidence in the EU, the highest figure since 2007. The level of trust is particularly high among young people aged 15–24, with 59% expressing confidence in the Union.

More than six in ten EU citizens (62%) are optimistic about the future of the EU.

80% of Europeans believe that if other countries increase their tariffs on EU imports, the EU should respond and defend its interests.

More than eight in ten member states (81%) support a common defence and security policy - the highest result since 2004. At the same time, 78% express concern over the EU’s defense and security in the next five years.

Peace remains the most important value for Europeans, followed by democracy and respect for the rule of law and fundamental rights.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, 72% of EU citizens support economic sanctions against Moscow, while 60% approve of granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.

In Bulgaria, support for Ukraine is lower than in the rest of the EU. 62% of Bulgarians oppose providing military aid to Ukraine, while 32% support it. In the EU as a whole, the trend is reversed - 59% are in favour of supplying military aid to Ukraine, 36% are against.

