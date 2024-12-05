Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will be the host of the 37th European Film Awards in Lucerne

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will host the 37th European Film Awards.

This Saturday, 7 December 2024, the European Film Academy will host around 1,000 international guests in the Swiss city of Lucerne. The festive gala evening, celebrating the best achievements in cinema, will take place at the stunning KKL Luzern - Jean Nouvel's architectural masterpiece.

Out of 79 nominees, the winners in 22 categories will receive the renowned European Film Award. The ceremony starts at 20.00 and will be streamed live on the European Film Awards website and broadcast by 23 partners from 18 countries.

"So excited to celebrate European cinema with so many incredible artists this Saturday in Lucerne," Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova wrote in a Facebook post.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News