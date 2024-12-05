НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgarian Actress Maria Bakalova will be the host of the 37th European Film Awards in Lucerne

мария бакалова червения килим лондон снимки
Снимка: BTA/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:49, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will host the 37th European Film Awards.

This Saturday, 7 December 2024, the European Film Academy will host around 1,000 international guests in the Swiss city of Lucerne. The festive gala evening, celebrating the best achievements in cinema, will take place at the stunning KKL Luzern - Jean Nouvel's architectural masterpiece.

Out of 79 nominees, the winners in 22 categories will receive the renowned European Film Award. The ceremony starts at 20.00 and will be streamed live on the European Film Awards website and broadcast by 23 partners from 18 countries.

"So excited to celebrate European cinema with so many incredible artists this Saturday in Lucerne," Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova wrote in a Facebook post.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

'Tsarevna' ship collided with Turkish ship off Denmark
'Tsarevna' ship collided with Turkish ship off Denmark
18:07, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
 Employees of the Ministry of Environment staged a protest
Employees of the Ministry of Environment staged a protest
16:16, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
 Two people arrested over arsenal of over 300 illicit weapons found in Smolyan
Two people arrested over arsenal of over 300 illicit weapons found in Smolyan
15:22, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
 WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
WCC-DB submitted a request to the Constitutional Court for interpretation of the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council
14:59, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
14:01, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
Tenth attempt to elect Parliament Speaker fails
13:30, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
 Petrohan Mountain Pass temporarily closed for 'dangerous trees' removal
Petrohan Mountain Pass temporarily closed for 'dangerous trees' removal
12:48, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
19:18, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark
Technology and Education: 35 Green Transition projects awarded a quality mark
19:04, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 The largest ever arsenal of illegal weapons uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialised police operation
The largest ever arsenal of illegal weapons uncovered in Bulgaria during a specialised police operation
18:51, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
18:12, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
Bulgaria's Parliament failed to elect a Speaker yet again
17:10, 04.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
More from: Culture
Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
Odeon in Plovdiv opened to visitors, the city will have a new antique stage
The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
The first statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica likely depicts grandson of Octavian Augustus
Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
Charity exhibition 'Buy Art, Give Future To a Child' (PHOTOS)
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
Ski season in Bulgaria opens, how to avoid skiing accidents?
President Rumen Radev presented a plaque "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" to the Academy of Music in Plovdiv
President Rumen Radev presented a plaque "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" to the Academy of Music in Plovdiv
Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova releases new album, days before her big concert in Sofia
Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova releases new album, days before her big concert in Sofia
Топ 24
Най-четени
Десетият опит: Наталия Киселова остана на крачка от председателското място на парламента
Десетият опит: Наталия Киселова остана на крачка от...
Кирил Петков: ПП ще подкрепи Киселова, ако БСП застанат срещу Пеевски, ДБ още мислят
Кирил Петков: ПП ще подкрепи Киселова, ако БСП застанат срещу...
Актрисата Мария Бакалова ще бъде водеща на 37-ите Европейски филмови награди в Люцерн
Актрисата Мария Бакалова ще бъде водеща на 37-ите Европейски...
Румънските тайни служби: Има намеса на чужда държава в кампанията на Калин Джорджеску
Румънските тайни служби: Има намеса на чужда държава в кампанията...
Двама души са задържани заради открития в Смолян незаконен арсенал от над 300 оръжия
Двама души са задържани заради открития в Смолян незаконен арсенал...
Френското правителство падна след вота на недоверие
Френското правителство падна след вота на недоверие
България завърши участието си на световното първенство по Socca 6 с победа
България завърши участието си на световното първенство по Socca 6 с...
Поредна жестокост: Младежи пребиха беззащитна жена в новозагорското село Пет могили
Поредна жестокост: Младежи пребиха беззащитна жена в новозагорското...
Българин загина при стрелба в американския щат Флорида
Българин загина при стрелба в американския щат Флорида
Стачки във Франция на фона на политическите турбуленции в страната
Стачки във Франция на фона на политическите турбуленции в страната
Правителството одобри близо 800 хил. лв. за издръжка на ученици в защитени специалности
Правителството одобри близо 800 хил. лв. за издръжка на ученици в защитени специалности