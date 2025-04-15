Bulgarian Orthodox Church Marks Great and Holy Tuesday

Today, April 15, is Holy Tuesday, the second day of Holy Week in the Orthodox Christian calendar, dedicated to the teachings of Jesus Christ and His moral guidance to the faithful.

On this day, the Church commemorates the Parable of the Ten Virgins, emphasising the importance of constant spiritual vigilance and preparedness.

Also remembered is the Parable of the Talents, which highlights the significance of readiness, responsibility, and using one’s gifts in service to God and others.

These parables point to the inevitability of the Second Coming and deal with such subjects as spiritual vigilance, stewardship, accountability, and judgment.

The faithful are urged to spend the day in prayer, reflection and good works, preparing themselves spiritually for the coming days of Holy Week.