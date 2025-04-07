БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
EN
Запази

The initiative is of the association "Friends of the Sea - Burgas"

Снимка: Tatyana Baikusheva

Divers from the non-profit organization "Friends of the Sea – Burgas" have mapped the most interesting and frequently visited underwater sites along the seabed of the Southern Black Sea coast, covering the area from Nessebar to Rezovo. They have marked these sites on a detailed map, highlighting 28 of the most attractive diving spots, which are of particular interest to diving enthusiasts and those fascinated by the underwater beauty of our sea.

Among the featured sites are the phenomenon "Stone Forest" near Sozopol, the underwater chapel "St. Anastasia" and the statue of the saint near St. Anastasia Island, the sunken ships "Mopang", "Pioneer", "Rodina", and "Napornisti", and the remains of vessels like "Jacques Fresine", "Shefak", "St. Nikola", "Campidolio", and "Sani".

Also marked are the reefs "Rohi" near the Nestinarka camping site, "Marmalayata" near Kiten, "Arapya" and the nearby Bird Island, "Popki Beach" and "Gargite" near Tsarevo, "Greek School" in Sozopol; the bays "St. Stefan" in the Budzhaka area near Sozopol, "Kastrich" near Sinemorets, and "Mirius" near Maslen Nos Cape; the rock formation "Crocodile"; the underwater chapel "St. Nikola" and the mermaid statue; the "Underwater Museum" near Tsarevo; the picturesque rocks "Little Dardanelles" near Varvara, "Stone Ships" near Sinemorets, "Lafin Stones", and "Pearl Beach".

The map also marks the current diving centres operating along the Southern Black Sea coast. Each of the listed diving spots is described, mapped, and documented with photographic material.

There are plans to identify and describe more diving spots, and information about them will be published and mapped on the existing diving map.

Volunteers from "Friends of the Sea – Burgas" have placed 25 signposts, some of which contain information and maps for multiple diving spots. With the implementation of this project, the participants aim to help nature lovers discover the coastline and contribute to the development of the diving sport.

More from: Culture

Tsarevo museum showcasing golden treasure of Sinemorets (PHOTOS)
Tsarevo museum showcasing golden treasure of Sinemorets (PHOTOS)
French electronic music legend, Jean-Michel Jarre, will perform in Sofia on 23 June French electronic music legend, Jean-Michel Jarre, will perform in Sofia on 23 June
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Drummer of legendary Bulgarian rock band "Shturtsite", Georgi Markov, passed away Drummer of legendary Bulgarian rock band "Shturtsite", Georgi Markov, passed away
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Bulgaria participates in International Children's Book Fair in Bologna Bulgaria participates in International Children's Book Fair in Bologna
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
The Day of European Authors was celebrated for the third consecutive year in Bulgaria The Day of European Authors was celebrated for the third consecutive year in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Unique concert featuring classical music by Bulgarian composers took place in Los Angeles, USA Unique concert featuring classical music by Bulgarian composers took place in Los Angeles, USA
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
Product image
