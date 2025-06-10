Bulgarian Book Festival to Be Held in Brussels for the Seventh Time

For the seventh time, the Festival of the Bulgarian Book will take place in Brussels on June 14 and 15. It is organised by the Bulgarian Cultural Association in Belgium with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Belgium, in cooperation with the Permanent Representation of Bulgaria to the EU, the Permanent Delegation to NATO, and the Executive Agency for Bulgarians Abroad.

The inaugural edition of the Festival was held in June 2019, following the opening of a Bulgarian section in one of the Flemish libraries in Brussels.

The Festival in Brussels, which is gaining increasing popularity, is attended by Bulgarian writers and poets who live and work in Belgium and other European countries. The two-day festival programme includes meetings with guest authors from Bulgaria.

This year’s guests will include Teodora Dimova, Maria Kassimova-Moase, Lyuben Dilov Jr., Dimitar Kotsev-Shosho, Momchil Milanov, Viktoria Beshlijska, Violeta Radkova, Lyuba Haleva, and Svetlozar Zhelev. Bulgarians in Belgium will have the opportunity to purchase books at the stands of leading Bulgarian publishing houses.

This year’s edition will also welcome representatives of Bulgarian reading clubs from Italy, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Austria, and Belgium—evidence of the growing interest in Bulgarian literature beyond the country's borders.