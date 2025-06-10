БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф...
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Освободиха наемателя на сградата, където се помещава...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Поне 10 жертви при нападение в училище в австрийския град...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Разбиха високотехнологична наркооранжерия в бургаското...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Георги Георгиев: Цялата строгост на закона ще бъде...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Готови са резултатите от матурите на зрелостниците
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Нови случаи на нарушения в домове за възрастни хора бяха...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian Book Festival to Be Held in Brussels for the Seventh Time

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази

The two-day programme includes meetings with visiting authors from Bulgaria

книги - библиотеки
Снимка: The image is illustrative

For the seventh time, the Festival of the Bulgarian Book will take place in Brussels on June 14 and 15. It is organised by the Bulgarian Cultural Association in Belgium with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Belgium, in cooperation with the Permanent Representation of Bulgaria to the EU, the Permanent Delegation to NATO, and the Executive Agency for Bulgarians Abroad.

The inaugural edition of the Festival was held in June 2019, following the opening of a Bulgarian section in one of the Flemish libraries in Brussels.

The Festival in Brussels, which is gaining increasing popularity, is attended by Bulgarian writers and poets who live and work in Belgium and other European countries. The two-day festival programme includes meetings with guest authors from Bulgaria.

This year’s guests will include Teodora Dimova, Maria Kassimova-Moase, Lyuben Dilov Jr., Dimitar Kotsev-Shosho, Momchil Milanov, Viktoria Beshlijska, Violeta Radkova, Lyuba Haleva, and Svetlozar Zhelev. Bulgarians in Belgium will have the opportunity to purchase books at the stands of leading Bulgarian publishing houses.

This year’s edition will also welcome representatives of Bulgarian reading clubs from Italy, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Austria, and Belgium—evidence of the growing interest in Bulgarian literature beyond the country's borders.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
1
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
2
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
3
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3 милиона лева на "Капитан Андреево"
4
Митничари разкриха недекларирана валута за близо 3 милиона лева на...
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората, настанени в "къщите на ужасите"
5
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората,...
За да отблъснат туристите: Жителите на "Нотинг хил" боядисват къщите си в черно
6
За да отблъснат туристите: Жителите на "Нотинг хил"...

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
2
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
3
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
4
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
6
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...

More from: Culture

Thousands of Tourists Gather for the Rose Festival in Kazanlak (see pics)
Thousands of Tourists Gather for the Rose Festival in Kazanlak (see pics)
The History of the Bulgarian lev (BGN) The History of the Bulgarian lev (BGN)
Чете се за: 08:52 мин.
Sofia Becomes a Stage: 42 National Theatre Actors Perform Live from 10 Locations in the Theatrical Event “Hedda Gabler” Sofia Becomes a Stage: 42 National Theatre Actors Perform Live from 10 Locations in the Theatrical Event “Hedda Gabler”
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Bulgarian Railways Organises Special Retro Train Ride for International Children's Day on June 1 Bulgarian Railways Organises Special Retro Train Ride for International Children's Day on June 1
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
One of Bulgaria’s Most Picturesque Beaches – Silistar – Remains Freely Accessible One of Bulgaria’s Most Picturesque Beaches – Silistar – Remains Freely Accessible
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
"Stage Without Borders": Nine Theatre Productions from Eight Countries and Three Film Screenings in Sofia This June "Stage Without Borders": Nine Theatre Productions from Eight Countries and Three Film Screenings in Sofia This June
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф (СНИМКИ + ВИДЕО) Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф (СНИМКИ + ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Кораб с 30 000 тона тор заседна в Бургас след навигационна грешка Кораб с 30 000 тона тор заседна в Бургас след навигационна грешка
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Поне 10 жертви при нападение в училище в австрийския град Грац Поне 10 жертви при нападение в училище в австрийския град Грац
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
По света
Освободиха наемателя на сградата, където се помещава домът за...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
130 души са изведени от незаконните домове за възрастни във Варна
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Разбиха високотехнологична наркооранжерия в бургаското село Суходол...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Вижте оценките от матурите за 12-и клас
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ