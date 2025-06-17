"The Palace" in Balchik Welcomes Visiting Musicians with a New Grand Piano

The State Cultural Institute "The Palace" in Balchik will now host visiting musicians with a brand-new grand piano, announced the director of the institution, Zheni Mihaylova, on June 17.

“For 10 years, it has been ‘The Palace’s’ dream to have a quality piano in the ‘Stone Hall’. We are proud to have received the green light from the Ministry of Culture for the purchase of the instrument,” said Mihaylova.

According to her, pianists in the past have performed with hesitation, as the previous instrument did not meet their professional standards.

The new grand piano will debut during the Classical Music Festival held at "The Palace" from June 30 to July 3. Audiences will be treated to a diverse programme over four musical evenings.