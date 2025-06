The village of Bratovo, located in Burgas Municipality, is one of the preferred nesting sites for the White Stork. Dozens of utility poles in the village are equipped with special platforms suitable for stork nests. By mid-June, young storks can already be seen peeking out from the nests.

The village lies in close proximity to the city of Burgas and the wetlands of Lake Vaya, which are part of the major bird migration route from Europe to Africa known as Via Pontica.

Photos by BTA